CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WHDH) — Three police officers saved seven people in a Central Falls, Rhode Island fire.

The fire was first noticed by one of those officers early on Saturday morning.

The officers woke up seven people in the building and were able to get them out to safety.

Authorities believe the fire was intentionally set.

The smoke alarms were not working in the building.

