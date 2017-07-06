ROSWELL, GA (WHDH) — Officers in Roswell, Georgia rescued 2 terrified dogs suffering from heat stroke from a car on Sunday.

In a bodycam video posted to the department’s Facebook page, officers responded to a 911 call made by a citizen who noticed the dogs frightened, locked in a hot car in a movie theater parking lot.

Despite all 4 windows being cracked, a temperature of 167 degrees was recorded in the front seat of the vehicle.

“This dog has been in here for over an hour,” one of the officers says in the video.

The first dog was removed by police and a second was then discovered. The second animal originally went unnoticed because it had crawled under the front seat to escape the sunlight. It appeared to come out of hiding to protect the other dog as it was removed with an animal catch pole by police.

Police say the first dog suffered a heat stroke seizure. Firefighters provided immediate urgent medical care to both animals. Firefighters hydrated and cooled off the dogs as emergency pages were sent inside the movie theater. They continued to try to cool off the dogs by opening a fire hydrant while the owner was being located.

The dogs were soon taken to an emergency animal clinic. After they were treated by the animal hospital, they were discharged in good health.

The dogs were taken for “evidence” by Fulton County Animal Control. The owner was charged with two counts of animal cruelty.

You can watch the full video below:

