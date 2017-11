CHELSEA, MA (WHDH) — Everett and Chelsea police arrested six people on drug-related charges after searching two residences in Chelsea.

Officers assigned to a special investigations unit seized more than 1,200 grams of drugs and money during the search.

Investigators are now working to determine if any of the drugs contain fentanyl.

