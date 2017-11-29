Officers who delivered baby at Stoneham home reunite with family

STONEHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — Stoneham police officers had a reunion Wednesday with the baby they delivered at home on Thanksgiving.

Kye Robinson’s mother went into labor at home on Thanksgiving and called police when she realized she would not be able to make it to the hospital in time. Two Stoneham police officers arrived at the family’s home and delivered baby Kye.

“I’m just thankful that they were there,” said Kye’s mother. She and her baby were both healthy the next day when one of the officers stopped by to check on everyone.

The family met up again with the officers and thanked them for all their help. They said since Kye was born on Thanksgiving, they gave him the middle name Jadon, which means “thankful.”

