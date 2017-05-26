Officers arrested a man for possession and intent to distribute marijuana and unlawfully carrying a loaded firearm in Mattapan on Friday.

Derek Khalil, 21, of Jamaica Plain was arrested on Thursday night for possession of marijuana, intent to distribute, and unlawfully carrying a loaded firearm.

Officers say they were in the area for another arrest when Khalil pulled up in his car near Washington Street and MLK Boulevard. He remained inside his car and officers say they witnessed a drug transaction. Police noticed the driver may have been in possession of a gun.

They approached the vehicle and noticed Khalil had a backpack on his lap. Police conducted a pat frisk and felt what was believed to be packaged marijuana.

Officers opened the backpack to find several packages of marijuana. They ordered Khalil to step out of his car and he admitted to having a gun on his waist.

Additional ammunition, cell phones, and scales were a few of the other items recovered from the car.

