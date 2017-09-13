EASTON, Pa. (AP) — The head of a Massachusetts boarding school says a recent graduate died after suffering a major head injury in a fall at the Pennsylvania college where he had recently enrolled.

The headmaster of Noble and Greenough School in Dedham did not specify in a letter to parents how 19-year-old McCrae Williams might have fallen. Authorities say he was discovered unconscious outside a dorm at Lafayette College in Easton on Sunday and died on Monday.

Williams, of Weston, Massachusetts, was recruited to play lacrosse at the school this year. The team joined with other students in a vigil to mourn him Tuesday night.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

