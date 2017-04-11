Officials: 18-month old dies at unlicensed Sturbridge daycare

STURBRIDGE, MA (WHDH) - The death of an infant at a daycare in Sturbridge is under investigation.

The Department of Early Education and Care said the child died Thursday at a daycare inside a home on Simpson Street. Authorities said they found the child in an “unresponsive” state when they arrived at the home.

Officials said the daycare was not licensed. After learning of the child’s death, the EEC said it immediately issued a “cease and desist” order for the daycare.

The child’s death is under investigation.

