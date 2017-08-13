Officials: 2 firefighters injured battling house fires

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Authorities in Providence are investigating two separate fires that left two firefighters injured and multiple people displaced.

Fire officials say a blaze broke out early Saturday at a home and was quickly contained. A firefighter battling the flames sustained a leg injury. At least seven people were displaced.

City firefighters responded to a fire reported at a vacant house around 9 p.m. Friday. Battalion Chief Jeffrey Varone says a firefighter at the scene fell and injured his shoulder.

WJAR-TV reports that both firefighters have been treated at the hospital and released.

