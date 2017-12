BURLINGTON, MA (WHDH) - Two people were inside the home when a fire started in a Burlington home, officials said.

According to the Burlington Fire Department, they both made it out safely.

An investigation revealed that the fire started on the second floor of the house.

The cause is still under investigation.

