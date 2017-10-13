Officials: 2-year-old flown to hospital after being hit by car in Walpole

WALPOLE, MA (WHDH) - Officials say a 2-year-old child was struck by a vehicle in Walpole on Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded around 4 p.m. to Lincoln Road for a report of a crash.

The child was taken to the hospital via medical helicopter.

The child’s condition is not known. The cause of the incident is not clear.

No additional details were immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)