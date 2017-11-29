SOUTHBRIDGE, Mass. (WHDH) – Target practice took a terrifying turn in Southbridge Wednesday when a 22-year-old man accidentally stepped into the line of fire.

Investigators say a 68-year-old grandfather and his 22-year-old grandson had permission from the homeowner to target practice behind the home.

The grandson accidentally stepped in front of the direction of his grandfather firing his rifle, according to the Southbridge police chief. The grandson was shot in the upper chest.

When officers arrived, they found the grandfather kneeling next to his grandson, holding a t-shirt onto his grandson’s chest. Investigators say the grandson told officers: “It wasn’t my grandfather’s fault. I stepped in front of him.”

The grandson was airlifted to UMass Medical Center in Worcester. His condition is not yet known.

Police are not releasing the identities of the men. They tell 7News the grandfather did have a license to carry. Officials believe they did not violate any laws.

