ANDOVER, MA (WHDH) - Police and school officials are investigating after three swastikas were found drawn on school desks at Andover High School.

Officials said these drawings were found in a Jewish teacher’s classroom Tuesday afternoon, escalating this incident to a hate crime.

The incident happened hours before Hanukkah began.

The person who committed the act could face felony hate crime charges, according to police.

This is reportedly the third time in recent months that swastikas were found inside the high school.

After the start of the year, school officials said they are going to hold a forum with religious leaders.

