Officials: 3-year-old boy died of methadone overdose

STAFFORD, Conn. (AP) — Officials in Connecticut have ruled the methadone overdose death of a 3-year-old boy a homicide.

The Hartford Courant reports that the state medical examiner’s office says Leon Lapierre, of Stafford, died in April of acute methadone intoxication.

Methadone is used to help wean people off heroin.

State police say no charges have been filed.

