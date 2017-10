SANFORD, ME (WHDH) — Fire officials are investigating a fire that set five buildings up in flames in Sanford.

The fire started in an apartment building and then spread to four other buildings, officials said.

It took more than two hours for firefighters to get the flames under control.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

