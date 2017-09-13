Officials: 5 dead, 120 evacuated at Florida nursing home

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) — Police have evacuated several people from a Hollywood nursing home, where at least five people have died.

According to Hollywood Fire Rescue and Police, 120 people were evacuated at The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, located at 1200 N 35 Ave., due to intense heat and no power. Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief also confirmed five people have died, but it remains unknown whether the deaths are related to the heat.

The mayor said at an EOC news conference that three deaths occurred at the nursing home, and two deaths took place as they were transported to a nearby hospital.

The nursing home, however, remains without power due to Hurricane Irma.

Officials were continuing to evacuate those in the nursing home.

Officials remain on the scene as the investigation continues.

