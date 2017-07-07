Officials and community members march for peace after violent week in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) — City leaders and members of the community participated in a march for peace Friday evening after a violent week of shootings and stabbings in Boston.

Police and city leaders met earlier in the day on Friday to talk about possible solutions to the violence. Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said a lot of work needs to be done and one of their top priorities has always been getting guns off the streets.

“The officers have been doing a good job, it’s just that the volume has picked up over the weekend,” said Evans. The commissioner that it has been especially frustrating because there has been an increased presence of police due to the July 4 weekend.

Police were called to a shooting or stabbing nearly every day in the past week. A shooting in Dorchester Thursday night left one person dead and a 14-year-old injured.

Related: 15-year-old accused of stabbing man to death appears in court

Evans and Mayor Marty Walsh participated in Friday’s march for peace, greeting members of the community and showing solidarity in the wake of all the violence.

“The people we meet, the interactions we have and the community building, it’s all been positive,” said Evans.

Despite a rough week in the city, Boston Police said violent crime has been dropping, overall.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)