BROCKTON, Mass. (WHDH) – Officials in Brockton have arrested a 50-year-old man in connection with an early morning fire.

The Massachusetts State Fire Marshal’s office says an investigation has determined a fire that happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on Packard Way was “intentionally set.”

Seven people were asleep inside the home at the time of the fire.

Officials say Yvetteau Devilme, 50, was arrested Sunday. Devilme is the estranged husband of the home’s owner, according to the Mass. State Fire Marshal’s office.

Devilme, according to fire officials, is being charged with several counts of violation of a protective order, one count of arson of a dwelling, seven counts of attempted murder and various other charges.

