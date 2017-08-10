Officials: Baby given Narcan in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH) — Fire officials confirmed a baby was given a dose of Narcan even though he did not need it.

A neighbor said the baby had no pulse and was not breathing when his wife jumped in and administered CPR. Firefighters said the baby was given Narcan because they received information leading them to believe it was needed. It turns out the baby was having a seizure.

The baby was taken to the hospital, where he was treated, and he returned home late Thursday night. The baby’s father thanked his neighbors for helping his son.

Narcan has no effect in people who are not taking opioids.

