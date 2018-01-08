Officials: Barn destroyed in fire, 11 animals believed dead

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — Fire officials say a fire in Cranston has destroyed a barn and killed at least 11 animals.

The three-story barn, estimated to be about 100 by 100 feet in size, burned to the ground Sunday morning. WPRI-TV reports the barn contained animals including goats and horses and a machine shop.

Officials say an estimated 11 animals are believed to have died in the fire. Officials say no civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.

The main house on the property was not attached to the barn and was not damaged. Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

Neighbors say they didn’t think there was anybody currently living in the home near the barn.

