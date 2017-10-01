Officials battled house fire in Winthrop, elderly man found unconscious on front lawn

WINTHROP, MA (WHDH) - Officials battled a house fire on Pleasant Street in Winthrop.

The fire was said to have started in the basement of the home and burned up all the way through the roof.

Firefighters said they found an elderly man unconscious on the front lawn.

That man was rushed to Mass General. His condition is unknown at this time.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation. 7News will bring updates.

