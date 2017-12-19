Officials: Body found in Plymouth is missing Mashpee man

MASHPEE, Mass. (WHDH) — The Cape and Islands District Attorney confirmed that the body found in Plymouth is that of a Mashpee man who went missing last month.

Raymond Perry, 64, was last seen on Nov. 26. On Monday, investigators found a man’s body in the woods off Federal Furnace Road in Plymouth. The DA said Perry’s cause of death was blunt force trauma and cutting wounds to the neck. Perry’s death is now being investigated as a homicide.

Perry lived on Riverside Driver with his adult son, 37-year-old Eli Perry. In a strange twist, Eli Perry was arrested earlier this month and charged with operating with a suspended license. He was then held on weapons charges when state police said they found a revolver in his pickup truck that was wrapped in a white towel.

Neighbors said Perry was a generous, funny and happy man who was well-loved by the community. Perry’s niece, who did want to go on-camera, said he adored his grandchildren and would “give the shirt off his back to anyone.”

“It’s just a very sad, tragic situation from what it sounds like. With no hard evidence to prove anything one way or another, it’s sad,” said neighbor Dan Bohnenberger.

