Officials call for more safety regulations 1 year after deadly trench collapse

BOSTON (WHDH) — The Massachusetts Coalition for Occupational Safety said they are pushing for safer working environments during a memorial for two workers who died on the job one year ago.

The two men died last October while working in a trench in Boston’s South End. A pipe burst, flooding the trench with water and drowning the two workers. Family members said their deaths were preventable.

“He lost his life doing what he did best, doing an honest day of work,” said Melinda Mattock-Ushry, sister of one of the victims. “That’s what hurt us the most, it could’ve been prevented.”

Officials are calling for legislation that could require contractors to share their safety records and violations when bidding for state funds.

