Officials call off search for missing cruise ship passenger

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WHDH) — Officials called off their search after a cruise ship passenger went overboard into the water.

Carnival said 24-year-old Kevin Wellons, of Georgia, was reported missing by his wife on Tuesday after she had not seen him for around six hours. When cruise ship staff checked surveillance video, they said they saw Wellons falling overboard at around 2:45 a.m.

Scott Lara, of Air Sea Travel, said barriers are in place to prevent this from happening on ships but going overboard is still a rare occurrence.

“Carnival’s careteam is providing support to the missing guest’s family. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this very difficult time,” said Carnival, in part, in a statement.

The ship is docked in the Bahamas and is set to cruise back to Florida Thursday.

