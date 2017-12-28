COLUMBIA, SC (WHDH) — Officials said a computer glitch did not allow some winning lottery tickets to be cashed in in South Carolina.

The South Carolina Education Lottery said a programming error with their system led to the problem.

As soon as the problem was discovered, they suspended the game.

Winning ticket holders said they just want this resolved.

An investigation is now underway and the lottery is telling people to hold on to their tickets.

