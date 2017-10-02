LAS VEGAS (WHDH) — A Nevada sheriff said he is confident that officials have found the alleged roommate of the suspect accused of the mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.

Marilou Danley is being sought for questioning re the investigation into the active shooter incident. If seen please call 9-1-1! pic.twitter.com/Z83XvcHejH — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

Fifty people were killed and over 200 wounded after Stephen Paddock opened fire late Sunday on an outdoor country music festival.

The sheriff said they believe this was a “lone wolf” attack but said they were looking for a roommate – Marilou Danley – of the dead suspect as a person of interest.

Around 6:30 a.m., officials said they believe they found Danley.

Authorities also started a search of Paddock’s Mandalay Bay hotel room and said they found several firearms.

