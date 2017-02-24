Officials confirm Peabody murder suspect taken into custody

PEABODY, MA (WHDH) - The Essex County District Attorney’s office confirmed Friday that Peabody murder suspect Wes Doughty was taken into custody in South Carolina.

Doughty is accused of killing Mark Greenlaw and Jennifer O’Connor, whose bodies were found in a Peabody house earlier this week. Police said the couple’s bodies were found wrapped up in carpeting.

State Police and Peabody Police officers searched through a marsh off I-95 Friday, confirming it was connected to their search of Doughty. A rifle was found and sources said it may be connected to the murders.

On Wednesday night, police said Doughty carjacked Kenneth Metz outside a restaurant in Middleton and drove down to Boston. While Doughty was buying alcohol at a liquor store in the South End, Metz said he jumped out of the car and ran for help at a pizzeria.

