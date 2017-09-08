Officials continue search for driver that struck, killed 11-year-old girl in Methuen

METHUEN, MA (WHDH) – Police in Methuen are searching for a driver in connection with a hit-and-run crash late Thursday night that claimed the life of a young girl.

Police said 11-year-old Jaydee Soto was struck around 9:45 p.m. on Broadway near Kirk Street. The fourth grader was crossing the street with her father to buy school supplies when she was hit.

“I was stepping out of the store, crossing. I see this car flying,” the girl’s father Efrain Cadalario said. “It was a black Honda Accord.”

The impact of the crash sent the girl airborne into another car before she landed on the ground. The driver then fled the scene.

“If you are the driver of the vehicle, please come forward. Don’t make us come and find you,” Police Chief Joe Solomon said.

Police said CPR was performed on the girl. She was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, where she was pronounced dead. Her father was not injured.

Solomon said the car struck the girl at a high rate of speed. He said the driver never hit the brakes.

“We will eventually find you. Turn yourself in,” Solomon said.

Police spent the day Friday scouring the area for clues, but they have yet make an arrest.

A memorial honoring Soto’s life has been set up in the area. Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run crash is asked to contact police.

Judith Scannell, Superintendent of Schools in Methuen, released the following statement:

“We are saddened by the news that we lost one of our students Jadee Soto Diaz to a tragic accident. Jadee a student new to the district this school year arrived with a big smile, full of excitement and a sparkle in her eyes.

Counselors and administrators were on call this morning to determine if any students needed additional support. Following this, a decision was made to maintain classroom routines and provide information being sent home to parents so that they can process this event with their son/daughter should they have questions or need additional support.

If a parent needs support in discussing this with their child the counseling staff at the school is available for them.

Counseling staff will be available Monday should the students require any follow up or support.

Our prayers and thoughts are with the family. Speaking for the entire Methuen Public Schools community our hearts are heavy.”

