BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire officials continue to repair a gas leak that sparked a fire on Hyde Park Avenue in Roslindale.

Crews responded to the scene just after 6 p.m. Sunday and continued to monitor the situation into Monday morning.

The fire commissioner said under normal circumstances, they would have shut gas off to contain the fire. However, shutting the gas off would leave 8,200 homes without heat as the area deals with frigid temperatures.

Four utility workers suffered burn injuries Sunday night and were transported to the hospital.

Some triple decker houses in the area were evacuated just before 8 p.m., as a precaution, according to fire officials.

This is all as crews try to fix the leak and protect families who are in danger of losing heat.

“We are trying to work on a bypass solution that would keep 8,200 households with heat,” said Commissioner Joseph Finn.

An investigation continues into what started the leak.

