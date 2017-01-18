Officials: Crash kills at least 1, several critically hurt

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say at least one person is dead and several others were critically hurt when an SUV crashed into a tree in Springfield.

Officials say firefighters had to use a tool to pry open parts of the mangled vehicle on Tuesday night and free four people trapped inside.

A spokesman for the city fire department says one person died at the scene. Four others were hospitalized in critical condition.

City and state police also responded to the scene.

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

