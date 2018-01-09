WEST JORDAN, Utah. (WHDH) – Officials in Utah say customers at a West Jordan 7-Eleven may have been exposed to hepatitis A.

An employee was infected with hepatitis A continued to work while sick, and handled food at the store.

The company says as many as 2,000 people could be impacted.

Health officials said the store was properly sanitized, and it is safe for operation.

