Officials discussed economic impact of Wynn Boston Harbor Casino

EVERETT, MA (WHDH) - Officials discussed the economic impact of the Wynn Boston Harbor Casino today.

The casino has been under construction since August of 2016.

Today the casino’s CEO, Steve Wynn, said the casino will bring new people and revenue to the city.

The casino is set to open in 2019.

Officials said they hope to create 4,000 hospitality positions, in addition to the thousands of construction jobs needed to actually build the casino.

