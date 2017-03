LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - Firefighters in Lawrence say they don’t believe the chemical that leaked inside a technology facility is hazardous.

Investigators believe the chemical may have been a refrigerant.

Crews put on protective suits Wednesday night to try to find the source of the leak.

As a precaution, officials evacuated the building and another one nearby.

