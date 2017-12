WELLFLEET, Mass. (WHDH) – Officials responded after a driver fell asleep at the wheel in Wellfleet.

Police say the driver fell asleep early Sunday morning and crash into a utility pole along Gull Pond Road.

The driver was treated for minor injuries.

Power in the area was out for some time, but it has since been restored.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)