Officials: Exhaust system to blame for massive Dorchester fire

BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials have made a major announcement following a devastating fire in Dorchester in June, announcing the cause of a 6-alarm fire at the Treadmark building.

Weeks after the massive blaze, investigators announced that an exhaust system was the root cause of the Dorchester Avenue fire.

Fire officials say the generator was being tested before inspection, which was only days away. They say the system was not installed properly and the heat source was too close to combustibles.

Firefighters also reportedly got the call too late — officials said smoke was spotted at around 1 p.m., but firefighters weren’t notified until 2:30.

According to fire officials, the sprinkler system also contributed to the intense fire as it was shut off, yet fully operational.

There was no legal requirement to turn on sprinklers when nobody was living inside.

