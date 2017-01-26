Officials find linking evidence in New Hampshire cold case murders

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities say the case of a woman who disappeared more than 35 years ago has a connection to one involving four bodies found in two steel drums between 1985 and 2000 in a state park.

Authorities also say there are connections between those cases and a California murder case. They’ve scheduled a news briefing for Thursday in Concord.

Police recently searched a Manchester home where Denise Beaudin last lived. She disappeared in 1981 at age 23. She was last seen that Thanksgiving with her boyfriend and her infant daughter.

In the other case, investigators have used scientific testing to try to identify a woman and three girls found in the drums in a state park in Allenstown. A hunter discovered the first two bodies in 1985. An investigator found the others 15 years later.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)