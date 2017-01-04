Officials: Fire that killed 3 in Holyoke caused by electrical fault

HOLYOKE, MA (WHDH) - A fire at an apartment complex in Holyoke that killed three people on New Year’s Day was caused by an electrical fault, officials announced Wednesday.

Investigators traced the origin of the deadly blaze at 106 North East Street to a wall outlet in the living of a third-floor apartment.

Jorge Munoz, Trevor Wadleigh and Maria Cartagena were unable to escape the fire.

“In this fire there was a substantial delay from the discovery of the fire to the first 9-1-1 call which allowed the fire to progress significantly,” Holyoke Fire Chief John Pond said.

Eight other residents were taken to the hospital for treatment.

“This fire is a terrible way to start off the new year,” State Fire Marshal Ostroskey said.

A total of 25 families were displaced after flames destroyed the upper floors of the complex.

