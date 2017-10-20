DUNEDIN, FL (WHDH) — What began as a child pornography investigation also led police to an arsenal of weapons in a Florida home.

Investigators said they executed a search warrant on the Dunedin house when they found firearms, explosives and other devices in a closet.

Deputies said they also found maps and aerial photos of several schools in the area.

A 24-year-old living in the house was arrested. According to investigators, he has no known ties to terror.

