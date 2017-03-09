Officials: Florida deputy attacked by inmate in jail

TAMPA (WHDH) — A Florida deputy said he is going to be more aware of his surroundings after an inmate attacked him at a Florida jail.

Detention Deputy Daniel Hernandez was in a jail pod with 72 inmates when officials said an inmate approached him from behind. The inmate was then seen on surveillance video trying to strangle Hernandez with a towel.

“At that moment, I felt a towel go around my neck from behind,” said Hernandez. “Also, a right leg tried to kick me out from behind.”

Immediately aftewards, two other inmates were seen on the surveillance video jumping in to help Hernandez. He said the attack was a complete surprise; nothing had been going on and Hernandez had no problems with the inmate.

The inmate was moved to a more secure area of the jail. He now faces several new charges.

