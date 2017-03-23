Officials: Florida wildfire started by man burning books

BRYCEVILLE, Fla. (WHDH) — A wildfire that damaged at least 15 homes was started after firefighters said a man was burning books outside.

The Florida Forest Service said the fire sparked at around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and immediately got out of control. The fire eventually spread to more than 350 acres and residents were told to evacuate.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve had this severe and this intense of a wildfire moving that quickly through the area,” said Florida Forest Service Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter. “We knew this was going to be a bad fire season and it’s still a lot more of a fire season to come. So we really need people to go outside of their homes.”

Officials said several people suffered minor injuries in the fire.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)