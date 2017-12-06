Officials: Heavy winds, rot likely causes for tree falling onto Newton home

NEWTON, MA (WHDH) - Firefighters believe heavy winds and rot are to blame for a tree falling onto a home in Newton.

The tree snapped at its core and fell onto the home located on Brentwood Avenue.

The home sustained heavy damage to the rear and side of the building.

Crews have blocked off the home with yellow caution tape.

It is unclear if anyone was inside when the tree came crashing down or if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for updates.

