Officials: High winds likely cause of building collapse in Roxbury

ROXBURY (WHDH) — Demolition crews cleaned up debris Tuesday after a building under renovation came crumbling down Monday night in Roxbury.

The collapse happened to a building on Winthrop Street that was under construction after being damaged previously in a fire. No one was inside the building at the time and no injuries were reported.

Building inspectors said high winds from the incoming Nor’easter Monday night are likely the cause of the collapse. The building is now fenced off and a crane was brought in to tear down more sections in danger of collapsing.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)