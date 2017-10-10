Officials hold fire prevention demonstration at Gillette Stadium

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) — The Fire Sprinkler Coalition and Fire Prevention Association teamed up Tuesday for a fiery demonstration to show how quickly a house fire can spread.

The live demonstration took place in Gillette Stadium’s parking lot. Officials said they hoped to inform lawmakers and residents of how important fire safety technology is when it comes to saving lives.

David Lafond of the National Fire Sprinkler Association said house fires can become deadly in just minutes and fire sprinklers can reduce property damage and save lives.

