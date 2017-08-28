Officials ID man killed in second weekend shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Officials have identified the man killed in the second of two deadly shootings in Springfield in a span of just over 24 hours.

Authorities say 37-year-old William Allen, Springfield, was found dead in a parking lot near an apartment complex early Sunday.

Late Friday, 29-year-old Mark Mayweather was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The Springfield man was taken to a hospital where he died.

The shootings happened about a mile apart.

Police continue to investigate.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)