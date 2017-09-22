LYNN, Mass. (AP) — Authorities have identified two men killed in separate stabbings last month in Lynn.

The Essex County District Attorney’s office says 33-year-old Latrell Ayers was killed in the early morning hours of Aug. 14 and 50-year-old Kevin Crowley died Aug. 6.

Ayers was found on a sidewalk with a stab wound to the chest and was later pronounced dead at a hospital. No one has been charged in his death.

Crowley was found stabbed at a rooming house. Another resident was arrested and charged with murder.

