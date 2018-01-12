Officials identify woodstove as cause of fatal Oxford fire

OXFORD, Mass. (AP) — Fire officials say a malfunctioning woodstove caused a blaze that killed a 93-year-old woman in her Massachusetts home last month.

The state Fire Marshal’s office on Thursday released the cause of the Dec. 14 fire in Oxford that killed Josephine Mulvey.

First responders were called to the home at around 7:45 p.m. Efforts to contain the blaze were complicated by a lack of fire hydrants in the rural area. Firefighters had to use a tanker truck to bring water to the home.

Mulvey’s death was not the only woodstove-related loss in the state last year. A Warwick woman and four of her five children died in a woodstove fire last March.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)