READING, MA (WHDH) - Reading Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Salem Five Bank just before 9 a.m. on Saturday.

He was wearing a black hooded coat, black gloves, a ski mask and sunglasses.

Police say he entered the bank and demanded money from a teller. The suspect fled from the scene with an undetermined amount of cash.

