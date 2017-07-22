Officials: Inmate dies at Maine State Prison

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Authorities say a 47-year-old inmate has died at the state prison in Warren.

The state Department of Corrections confirmed the “anticipated death” of Charles L. Pettigrow at 3:45 p.m. Saturday.

The corrections department says the state police and the medical examiner have been notified and that they are reviewing the death.

Pettigrow had served 14 months of a sentence for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, and for eluding an officer.

WCSH-TV reports that Pettigrow’s sister says he was suffering from a rare blood cancer.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)