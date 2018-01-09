NH officials investigate after vague Snapchat post causes concern

Police in Manchester, New Hampshire investigated a social media threat after a vague post about violence against a school caused panic among some parents.

Police say a concerned parent called police after her son told her about a Snapchat story that showed several weapons and referenced a “MHS.”

Officers looked into the incident and determined it originated in Virginia and was determined to be a hoax. A person shared a photo of multiple weapons, and another person may have added “threatening words towards ‘MHS.'” The school in question was later determined to be Monticello High School in Virginia.

But the threat went viral, and communities that had an “MHS” became concerned.

Police have collaborated with the Manchester School District and have posted additional officers near the school Tuesday.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)