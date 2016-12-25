EAST BOSTON, MA (WHDH) — Police say a man in his late teens was found stabbed to death in East Boston.

According to officials, he was discovered near the East Boston Memorial Stadium on Saturday night.

Officials surrounded Airport Road, where the body was found.

Detectives say he died at the scene.

Anyone was information is asked to contact police at 617-343-4470.

