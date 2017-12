TAUNTON, MA (WHDH) - Fire officials launched an investigation after a multi-family home in Taunton went up in flames.

This happened on Second Street just before 11 p.m. Monday.

Investigators said the flames broke out on the third floor of the building.

Six people have been displaced.

